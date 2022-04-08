Decentral Games Price Down 14.4% This Week (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $131.02 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046513 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.07 or 0.07576360 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,992.12 or 0.99913102 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 479,881,387 coins and its circulating supply is 475,845,687 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

