Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 117,665 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,317,000 after buying an additional 55,137 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of DECK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,533. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $231.88 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.