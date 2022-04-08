Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.58. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 12,700 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76.
Deep Down Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPDW)
