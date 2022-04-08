Deep Lake Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DLCA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 61,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 20.2% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 51,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

