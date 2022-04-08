Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DDF)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
NYSE:DDF opened at $10.48 on Friday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
