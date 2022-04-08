Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €53.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($58.46) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €153.00 ($168.13) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.45 ($125.77).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €42.62 ($46.84) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €47.64 and a 200 day moving average of €83.95. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion and a PE ratio of -5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 12-month high of €141.95 ($155.99).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

