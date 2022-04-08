Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Price Target to SEK 400

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOLIF. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 390 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $289.81.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

BOLIF opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.