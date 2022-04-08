Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Stratec (OTC:STSEY) Price Target to €138.00

Stratec (OTC:STSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €154.00 ($169.23) to €138.00 ($151.65) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Stratec stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday.
About Stratec (Get Rating)
