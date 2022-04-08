Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to £115

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,737.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $71.14. The stock has a market cap of $220.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.