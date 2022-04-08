Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target to €112.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISYGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €118.00 ($129.67) to €112.00 ($123.08) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VCISY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Vinci in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vinci from €120.00 ($131.87) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Vinci (Get Rating)

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

