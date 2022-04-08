Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target to €112.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €118.00 ($129.67) to €112.00 ($123.08) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VCISY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Vinci in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vinci from €120.00 ($131.87) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.