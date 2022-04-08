Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock.

AAUKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American to a buy rating and set a $3,830.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3,075.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2,900.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,523.00.

OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $55.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

