Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Target Price to €21.00

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.50 ($23.63) to €21.00 ($23.08) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GCTAF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.50 ($20.33) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.30 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.