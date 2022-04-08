Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.15 ($69.40).

DPW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($57.14) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

FRA:DPW traded up €0.73 ($0.80) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €40.21 ($44.19). 4,290,090 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is €46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.91. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($33.54) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($45.41).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

