Dev Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $65,731.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00003190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

