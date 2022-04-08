Devery Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (EVE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a total market capitalization of $84,993.94 and approximately $4,484.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Devery

Devery is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

