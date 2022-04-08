DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV) Insider Bryn Jones Acquires 100,000 Shares

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV – Get Rating) insider Bryn Jones bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.53 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$53,300.00 ($40,075.19).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74.
About DevEx Resources (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for DevEx Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DevEx Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.