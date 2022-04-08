Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $152.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.95.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $136.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.16. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

