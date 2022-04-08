Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.38. Diamondhead Casino shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 12,702 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.
Diamondhead Casino Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DHCC)
