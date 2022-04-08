DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Down to $19.58

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.58, but opened at $18.97. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 760 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DICE)
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
