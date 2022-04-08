Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.46. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

