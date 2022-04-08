Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of DFFN stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.46. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.
