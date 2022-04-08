DiFy.Finance (YFIII) Hits One Day Volume of $51,820.00

DiFy.Finance (YFIII) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. DiFy.Finance has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $51,820.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DiFy.Finance coin can now be bought for $385.13 or 0.00893512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00035693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00105872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Profile

YFIII is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance . DiFy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

Buying and Selling DiFy.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DiFy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DiFy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

