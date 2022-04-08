DigixDAO (DGD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,584.00

DigixDAO (DGD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $577.51 or 0.01363578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a market cap of $43.54 million and $2,584.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 75,386 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

