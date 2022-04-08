DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get DLH alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DLH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $225.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. DLH has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $21.49.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DLH will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of DLH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $268,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DLH by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DLH by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in DLH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile (Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DLH (DLHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.