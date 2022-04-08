DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will report sales of $110.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DocGo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.32 million to $115.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocGo will report full year sales of $411.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $403.74 million to $420.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $469.62 million, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $489.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DocGo.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCGO. began coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $10,054,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,234. DocGo has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

