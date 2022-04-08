DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $135.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.43% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in DocuSign by 1,072.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in DocuSign by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.