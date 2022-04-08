Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,017,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.73.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $397.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $415.68 and its 200-day moving average is $471.28. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.46 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

