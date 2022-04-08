Donald Anthony Demarinis Sells 369 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $15,066.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Donald Anthony Demarinis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilysys alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 420 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $16,829.40.

AGYS stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Agilysys by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,276 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 458,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Agilysys by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Agilysys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.