Donald Closser Sells 9,328 Shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) insider Donald Closser sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $34,886.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Donald Closser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 25th, Donald Closser sold 4,304 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $17,216.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Donald Closser sold 45,000 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.
- On Tuesday, March 8th, Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40.
Shares of IRNT opened at $3.40 on Friday. IronNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRNT. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in IronNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,230,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.
