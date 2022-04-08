Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Up to $14.77

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $15.11. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 9,187 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $605.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 326,200 shares of company stock worth $4,706,294 over the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

