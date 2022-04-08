Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

