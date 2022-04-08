DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. DSS shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 539,896 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DSS by 19.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 92,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in DSS in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in DSS in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DSS in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DSS by 3,868.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 354,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

DSS, Inc operates in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, securitized digital assets, securities trading and fund management, banking, lending, and finance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Premier Packaging, Investment Bank, BioHealth Group, Securities and Fintech Group, and Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group.

