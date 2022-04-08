Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.55

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.55 and last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 28367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.52.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average is $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $249,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

