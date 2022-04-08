Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DUOL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.75.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.37.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duolingo will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 40,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,119,924.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $61,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 907,892 shares of company stock worth $83,001,057 and sold 3,236 shares worth $324,784.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,647,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $21,727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,450,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

