Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth $67,827,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 96.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after purchasing an additional 423,990 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Quidel by 13.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,871,000 after purchasing an additional 201,579 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 16.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,540,000 after purchasing an additional 143,085 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Quidel by 467.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 125,747 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on QDEL. StockNews.com cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QDEL opened at $117.64 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average of $124.03.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

