Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.36.

Shares of HON opened at $192.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

