Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $652,000 Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KBR were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA raised its position in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 32.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at about $239,000.

Get KBR alerts:

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NYSE KBR opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.00 and a beta of 1.28. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.