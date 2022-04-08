Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $762,000 Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 11.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at $1,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at $365,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $266.43 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $416.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.34.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $6.93. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 53.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.88%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

