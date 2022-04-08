Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $778,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 730,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,130,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,911,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OC opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average is $91.10.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

