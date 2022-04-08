Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $21,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $1,391,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 120,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.10. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock worth $557,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

