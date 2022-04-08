Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,670 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Regions Financial by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 374,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 147,073 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 488,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

