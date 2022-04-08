Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 10,795 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,795 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $92,526,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after buying an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $81.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

