Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 14,431 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 95.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

