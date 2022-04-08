Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 167,969 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 167,969 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 205,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.27 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

