Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,714 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $45.75 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.47 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

