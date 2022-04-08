Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 393 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Cigna by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cigna by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,143. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $255.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.11. The company has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.91.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

