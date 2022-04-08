Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,176 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,510,000 after acquiring an additional 535,981 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 63,219 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King cut their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

MTX stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.38. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

