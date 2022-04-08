Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 255,669 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 255,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,687,064.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 17,379 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,539.36.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 39,796 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,178,904.48.

On Monday, March 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,810 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,302,041.60.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,136,830.80.

On Friday, February 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 29,629 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,677,276.44.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.80 per share, for a total transaction of $92,616.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,522.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.88 per share, for a total transaction of $555,874.00.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.37. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUOL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

