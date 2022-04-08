Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) CFO Sells $270,400.00 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) CFO Charles Jemley sold 5,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Jemley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Charles Jemley sold 15,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $731,550.00.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,762,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,848,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,865,000.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

