Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, April 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Duxton Water’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.65.
Duxton Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
