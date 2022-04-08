DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.70

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as low as $10.01. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 18,598 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KSM)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
