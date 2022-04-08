DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.70

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as low as $10.01. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 18,598 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

